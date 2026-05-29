A fresh document scanning experience is rolling out to Google Drive on Android devices.

With this update, users can scan multiple pages at once and Drive will split them into separate docs automatically. There is also duplicate detection to make sure you aren’t scanning the same page multiple times, and Auto Best Frame to ensure crisp scans.

The processing takes place on-device allowing for speedy scans, as well as to maintain privacy and offline feature availability.

This update is rolling out to Android phones now. You can watch a video of the new feature in action here.

// @ssamat