To make your messaging experience as robust as possible, Google is rolling out a Trash to the Google Messages app. We’ve seen this in testing (through beta) for some time, but those with stable all appear to be getting the new feature this week.

Wait, a Trash option in Google Messages – who needs that? Well, think about it. I can imagine that almost all of us have accidentally (or purposely) swiped away a message or email or mistakenly pressed the trash or archive button, right? A dedicated trash area would allow you to go fetch those that you didn’t necessarily mean to get rid of or that you meant to delete, but want to see one more time.

And that’s really the idea here. If you need to go find a trashed message, there is a space for that.

With Google Messages, you can now tap your profile icon in the top right corner and then look for “Trash.” In this dedicated space, Google will host your chats for up to 30 days before they are automatically deleted. You also get an empty button in case you just want things gone this minute.

Google Play Link: Google Messages