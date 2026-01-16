Google CC is the Best New Secret Gmail Feature

A little over a month ago while we were all deep in the holiday trenches, Google released a somewhat secret feature within Google Labs that was a part of Gmail. This new feature, called “Google CC,” was an all-in-one daily schedule, to-do list, and organizer of sorts that’s (of course) powered by AI. This thing has turned out to be one of my favorite new Gmail features in recent memory.

Google’s secret Google CC Gmail feature is awesome

For those who missed it, we have a little write-up on Google CC here. The basic idea is that each morning, Google CC will send you a “Your day ahead” email that summarizes everything going on in your Google life, thanks to connections to Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. If you are a heavy Gmail user, it can really know the things you need to take care of immediately, to keep an eye on, that you should maybe know about, and what your calendar looks like.

I’m sure there are lots of services that can provide similar emails to this, and I get that. However, this is one that I’ve found myself opening daily and going, “Oh yeah, that’s actually really good to know!” or “Ooooooh, I completely forgot about that!”

Since I can’t exactly show you my inbox, you’ll have to take a look at Google’s example below to see what this looks like. Mine is very similar to this, though.

For me, if I open my own Google CC from this morning, there are things like a reminder about my kid’s school testing that he has this week. That’s not on my calendar, but his teachers have sent emails to remind us and this CC picked that up and put it on my daily email. It picked up an email from my pickleball club, who is asking us all to change to ACH from credit card membership payments, and it reminded me in the “FYI” section to make that switch by a certain date. There’s a random reminder that my kid has a library book due and it named the book. I also just found out that there is a Led Zeppelin film screening tonight that I had no idea about because the email with that info I certainly insta-archived. And finally, I ordered something that I had shipping troubles with, so it has summarized that conversation I’m having with support and where the current status is.

There are ways to customize your daily email too. I have not gone into that world yet, but you are supposed to be able to respond to the daily email to correct info, add to-dos, and cc your Google CC email to threads to request summarizes.

This Google CC idea is really great for someone like me who isn’t incredibly organized. This daily email that pulls from all of the dozens of emails I get in a day and then tells me so many important bits of info, has been super helpful.

Now, you are giving Google and Gemini a load of access to things here, so keep that in mind. I get why you may not be comfortable with that. If that’s you, move along. However, if you understand that Google already knows everything and want it to give you this email every day, you can sign-up below. Do note that it is a waitlist, but it didn’t take long for me to get on it. I don’t actually remember an acceptance email either, I just started getting the email one morning.

Sign-up for Google CC