The best Pixel 10 Pro deal for the holiday weekend in the US has given us a big discount on Google’s top phone.

For those shopping for a new Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL for Memorial Day, you’ll find up to $250 off the smaller model and a full $300 off the XL variant. While not the best prices of all time, these are very big discounts that Google frequently rolls out.

At $250 off, the Pixel 10 Pro starts at just $749 with 128GB storage. At $300 off the Pixel 10 Pro XL, you are looking at a starting price of $899 with 256GB storage.

As of this moment, the Pixel 10 Pro in all colors is discounted, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL at 256GB is only seeing $300 off on Moonstone and Obsidian colors. Those are arguably the best colors, so get after it.

Need reviews? We have a combined Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL review for you.

Amazon Deal Link