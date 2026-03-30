Samsung and Google just brought AirDrop support to the Galaxy S26 series through Quick Share last week after doing the same for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 in the months prior. We only assume that several other major Samsung Galaxy phones are scheduled to gain similar support, we just don’t know when. However, there are some ways you can already prepare your Galaxy device for the time that Google and Samsung push it all live.

When Quick Share to AirDrop support first arrived on the Pixel 10, the connection to Apple devices was made through a Quick Share extension update. For Samsung phones, there appear to be an additional 3 Quick Share updates that you’ll install to get the same support.

The folks at Galaxy Club have figured out the three updates through Samsung’s Galaxy Store and they are as follows:

Quick Share -> version number 13.8.51.58 (Galaxy Store)

Quick Share Agent -> version number 3.5.22.24 (Galaxy Store)

Quick Share Connectivity -> version number 1.5.13.15 (Galaxy Store)

Quick Share extension – > (Google Play)

If you are able to update all of those things, there’s a chance you’ll see the new “Share with Apple devices” option that allows you to AirDrop from Android to Apple. Just be aware that we are likely still waiting for each device model to be given the green light from all involved parties.

The understanding is that the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S25 are all up next for AirDrop on Android. Don’t be surprised of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is in that group too. However, the official support may not truly arrive until these devices see One UI 8.5, which is very much still in beta testing.

For those with any of those non-S26 devices, feel free to update everything and see how it goes. There’s a chance your phone can AirDrop with an Apple device (how-to guide).