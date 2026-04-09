Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 beta once again, now including the Galaxy S23 series (including the Galaxy S23 FE), as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Galaxy A36 is also supported now, but not in our market.

This beta update is available in the US, UK, India, and South Korea. To enter, you’ll do so via the Samsung Members app on your supported Galaxy device.

Once updated, testers will have access to new features, such as Airdrop support. Unfortunately, Samsung makes it very clear that Airdrop is only supported on the Galaxy S26 series currently. For more info on what One UI 8.5 offers, look here.

Do we have any testers here? How’s it going?

// Samsung