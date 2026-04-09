Industry sources have confirmed that Google’s upcoming Pixel 11 series will utilize Samsung’s new M16 OLED panels. These are the same panels expected to be used by Apple for its iPhone 18 models, so that’s cool, I guess.

M16 OLED panels are said to deliver the best performance in terms of peak brightness, color, lifespan, and power efficiency. If the Pixel 11 series does indeed end up using these panels, they should look quite good.

As it stands, Samsung and other various display makers have been making the panels on most high-end phones for some time. We don’t yet have actual specs for the OLED panels, just that they’ll be top notch, which is good enough for us.

As we get closer to launch, we’re sure to learn much more.

// Electronic Times