This week’s Android announcements were big, just as Google said they would be. We got a preview of some of Android 17’s biggest upcoming features, plus Google announced Gemini Intelligence, the next big move for Gemini onto flagship devices. This next step for Gemini on your Android phone will proactively do things unlike previous Gemini implementations.

The wording around the Gemini Intelligence unveiling focused on this version of Gemini coming to the “most advanced devices,” thanks to their “premium hardware.” Google also specifically said that the first devices to see Gemini Intelligence this summer would be the Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 series.

But what about the Pixel 9 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, or older Galaxy S phones, like the Galaxy S25? Things aren’t looking good for any of those phones, at least as of this moment.

Spotted by 9to5Google, there’s a Gemini Intelligence page (here) that sheds some light on requirements for a device to get access to it. The broader requirement is that Gemini Intelligence is only available to devices running Gemini Nano v3 or greater. It also lists some specs requirements:

Nano models on device AI (integrate AI Core + Nano v3 or greater) Media performance (latest): spatial audio, low light, hdr; gaming: annual GGI + driver updates 12GB+ RAM Qualified SOC (flagship chip) Quality in Field: Meet SLOs (e.g., crash rate) in 2026. Further enforced in 2027 Quality at Launch: pass test suite on A17+ OS: 5 upgrades, AVF, pKVM Security: 6 yrs, quarterly

Google doesn’t talk that openly about versions of Gemini Nano and supported devices, but does share some info for developers. There is a developer page (here) that talks about all of the devices that are currently Prompt API supported on Nano v2 and Nano v3. This could be a hint at which devices will get Gemini Intelligence and which won’t.

The lists look like this:

Nano v2 Google: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Honor: Magic V5, Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro

iQOO: iQOO 13

Motorola: Razr 60 Ultra, Razr Ultra 2025

OnePlus: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s

OPPO: Find N5

POCO: POCO F7 Ultra, POCO F8 Pro, POCO F8 Ultra, POCO X7 Pro, POCO X8 Pro

realme: realme GT 7 Pro

Samsung: Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z TriFold

vivo: vivo X200 FE, vivo T4 Ultra

Xiaomi: Xiaomi 14T Pro, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad Mini Nano v3 Google: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Honor: Honor Magic 8 Pro

iQOO: iQOO 15

Lenovo: Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2, Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5(8.8″)

Motorola: Signature

OnePlus: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R

OPPO: Find X9, Find X9 Pro, Find X8, Find X8 Pro, Reno 14 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, Reno 15 Pro Max 5G

realme: realme GT 7T

Samsung: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26 Ultra

vivo: vivo X200T, vivo X200, vivo X200 Pro, vivo X300, vivo X300 Pro

If Nano v2 is the cutoff, there are a lot of devices on that list that we are surprised to see not get access to Gemini Intelligence. The Pixel 9 series, the Fold 7, all of Xiaomi’s new high-end phones, and the recently released Galaxy Z TriFold are all on the Nano v2 list.

Unfortunately, Google hasn’t confirmed which devices are getting it outside of the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 series. Until they do, we’re speculating and going off of this publicly available info.

A lot of this feels like the early days of 4G LTE, where the early phones that had the earliest chips ended up being left behind pretty quickly. Let’s hope that’s not how the AI push plays out.