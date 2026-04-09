According to a South Korea-based publication, who usually have really good intel with Samsung, the Galaxy maker will host its next Unpacked event on July 22. During said event, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, the foldable we have already seen CAD renders for.

That likely won’t be the only device. We also expect the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 to be announced, as well as new Galaxy Watch devices. It should be a very busy event with lots of new hardware.

The report details that the Unpacked event will take place in London, where Samsung currently has its European headquarters.

If you’re a hardware lover, Samsung would be a good brand to follow right now. Not only is it expected that we will now have three foldable models to choose from, but it was also recently reported that a new Galaxy S27 Pro would fill a gap between the Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Guess I should start packing my bags. How’s the weather in London during July?

// WowNet (South Korea)