Back in March, Google gave us a first set of custom icons that could be generated in several styles for all of the apps on your Pixel phone. Rather than just let us load in whatever custom icon pack we want, Google has kept the selection small and only to a handful of styles they’ve approved.

Today, they rolled out the first new style since that initial launch. The newest option is called “Disco,” and yes, it very much turns your icons into little disco ball, sparkly icons. It’s cute.

To get to these, you’ll long-press on your home screen, choose “Wallpaper & style,” Icons, and then hit the Create button. Once in the Create menu, you should see the Disco option, as well as the others that were previously released. Tap on Disco, then the “Download” button the top right corner, and it’ll then download the pack, customize it to your phone, and let you apply it.

Thoughts on these? Don’t we all really just want Google to allow us to load in 3rd party icon packs? They probably won’t ever, but that’d be nice.

Oh, and by the way, the Spongebob theme from March is now gone. Any guesses on what’s next?