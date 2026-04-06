Samsung has announced that it will discontinue its Samsung Messages application in July of this year. All users are being asked to upgrade to Google Messages as their default messaging app.

This move comes as no shock. Google Messages has been the default messaging app on Galaxy devices for a bit now, so as long as you’ve been following Samsung’s natural path for its consumers, this shutdown shouldn’t affect you.

The Samsung Messages application will be discontinued in July 2026. Upgrade to Google Messages as your default messaging app today to maintain a consistent messaging experience on Android. Please check the Samsung Messages app for the exact date when service will be discontinued. Users of an older Android OS (Android 11 or lower) are not affected by this End of Service.

We’re sure there are still some people out there, possibly on older devices, that are still rocking Samsung Messages. Well, the time has come to make the switch. But don’t worry, there are lots of benefits when you switch. You’ll get the latest security for your messages, RCS, AI features that Google manages, as well as multi-device connectivity.

Make the switch if you haven’t already.

// Samsung