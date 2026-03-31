The Google Pixel 11 Pro makes its first appearance and it looks like you think it does.

Following yesterday’s release of the first Pixel 11 renders, we now have renders of the Pixel 11 Pro. Hey, guys, I bet we get the XL tomorrow and then the Fold the day after. Might as well run this out for a week.

What do we learn about the Pixel 11 Pro? Do we now know Pixel 11 Pro specs? What about a Pixel 11 Pro release date? Pixel 11 Pro price? No. None of that. We just get to look at what we believe the phone will look like.

In the images here, we can see that this does indeed still look like a current Google Pixel design since they refreshed with the Pixel 9 series. Like with the Pixel 11, the camera bar is getting a slight tweak with glass taking up the entire bar and surrounding the flash. On the Pixel 10 series, Google put metal in that area around the flash, only leaving black glass around the lenses.

That’s the only difference. The size is 152.7 x 71.8 x 8.4mm, which almost matches the Pixel 10 Pro. It is slightly off from the Pixel 11 too and that doesn’t make much sense. The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro were the same size, so they shared cases. I sure hope these numbers are off and Google continues to do that.

As for other rumors, they are all just rumors. Sure, expect a Google Tensor G6, 16GB RAM, and AI everywhere. I really just hope Google ups the base storage on this 11 Pro to 256GB, like they did with the Pixel 10 Pro XL last year.

For price and release date, there’s no reason to think Google won’t just bring the heat in August and price this thing at $999 again. Well, the world’s economy is broken, so that price could go up. Fun.

// Android Headlines