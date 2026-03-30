Back in 2024, T-Mobile started selling a Backup Internet plan that really was supposed to be there for emergencies, when your main home internet plan went down. Using T-Mobile’s 5G network, during an internet outage, there’s always a good chance that the wireless network remains up and you’d still have decent-enough internet to fall back on.

When initially introduced, T-Mobile was giving folks 130GB of 5G data per month through a T-Mobile 5G gateway that was provided at no cost. So if your main internet went out, you’d have 130GB to use until it came back on, each month. That amount of data started at $30 per month, but could go as low as $20 per month if couple with a voice line.

In recent days, T-Mobile rolled out a pretty major change (that I’d call an upgrade) to this plan. For one, the plan no longer costs $30 per month and instead now starts at $20 per month. If you have T-Mobile voice service, you can get it for as low as $10 per month. That price change came at some point earlier, but I just wanted to point out that it is far more affordable than it was originally.

As for the change, T-Mobile has switched from giving you 130GB to 100 hours each month. That’s a potentially huge change, especially if you are a heavy data user. 130GB of data could be gobbled up fairly quickly in a world of 4K streaming and every device in your household being connected. With an hour cap instead of a data cap, this might finally be a true home backup that is worth paying for at $10.

And that’s the big change! Instead of a data cap, T-Mobile has given you an hour cap. You can’t carryover unused hours to the next month, but T-Mobile does give you 3 backup passes of 100 hours of extra data at no cost for those times where your internet is out for longer periods of time in a month.

Finally, they are also rolling out an automatic connection switching, so that if your primary internet goes down, you won’t have to manually switch over all of your WiFi.

You can sign-up for T-Mobile Backup Internet here.