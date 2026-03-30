Renders are here for the Pixel 11, and early CAD renders almost never lie. This is likely Google’s new phone.

Leak season sure appears to be fully upon us for whatever phones are headed our way this summer. Last week, we saw the first images of what should be two separate Galaxy Z Fold 8 models and now we’re diving into Google’s upcoming Pixel 11.

Pixel 11 (the non-Pro phone) renders dropped on us and it sure looks like a Pixel 9 or Pixel 10 with slight adjustments. If you look at the render below, you can see really slim bezels, although that’s a minor detail that these CAD renders don’t always get perfect. The camera bar also has a change where the entire thing is blacked out. In the Pixel 10, the color of the frame wrapped the lenses and surrounded the flash. We don’t know if that’s a guaranteed change, but it does look nice enough.

The only other thing we learn here is that the phone will be 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm. For comparison, the Pixel 10 is 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6mm. In other words, it’s the same size.

Why should you trust CAD renders like this and what are they? For years now, companies have had to supply CAD renders of their upcoming devices with industry folks before they release then. These renders can be used by someone like an accessory makers who needs to get cases ready for launch. Unfortunately for these phone makers, the plans almost always slip into the hands of @onleaks who then spreads them around the internet. They are almost never wrong. We got Pixel 10 series renders around this time last year and they turned out to be spot on.

Everything else you’ll read about the Pixel 11 today will be rumor and prediction. Sure, we should see a Tensor G6 chip, the price could remain around $799, and the release date is likely to be August again.

Knowing that these things drop in batches, expect the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold over the next several days.

// Android Headlines