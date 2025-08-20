All of that unofficial drip can stop – Google has fully revealed the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL today. We now know the price, specs, release date, and so many of the new features without having to question what is or isn’t correct. We know everything about the Pixel 10 series.

Pixel 10 Pro price, release date: The Pixel 10 series (not counting the Pixel 10 Pro Fold) is up for pre-order today and should arrive in stores and on your doorstep by August 28. The Pixel 10 starts at $799 (128GB), Pixel 10 Pro starts at $999 (128GB), and the Pixel 10 Pro XL starts at $1,199 (256GB).

READ: Pixel 10 Pro Fold launches separately from Pixel 10

What’s new for Pixel 10 series: While we are all aware that the Pixel 10 series looks a lot like the Pixel 9 series of phones, there are indeed plenty of differences internally that will make this a phone to look at as your next. We get a big processor change, Qi2 wireless charging (built-in, Pixelsnap), bigger batteries and faster charging, improvements in the camera (like crazy 100x Pro Res Zoom), and a bunch of AI features, some of which sound useful.

The full specs tables can be found below, so I’ll just highlight a few things. For one, Google has included its Tensor G5 chip in the Pixel 10 series. This chip is made by TSMC (not Samsung) and built on 3nm process that brings 60% TPU increases, 34% CPU boost, and an upgraded image signal processor (ISP). Google says it’ll unlock some 20+ on-device generative AI experiences too (like Magic Cue, Pro Res Zoom, Auto Best Take, and new voice translations during phone calls). They are calling this their “most significant upgrade in custom silicon” for Pixel devices.

Pixel 10 Pro in Moonstone and Jade

For wireless charging fans, Google has built-in Qi2 wireless charging called Pixelsnap, so that means magnets within the device that let you attach to magnetic (MagSafe-like) accessories. They are basically the first major Android phone maker in the US to do so, after Samsung decided to take yet another year off from doing it with their faux “Qi2 Ready.” The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are Qi2 certified with 15W Pixelsnap wireless charging, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is actually Qi2.2 certified at up to 25W Pixelsnap wireless charging.

As far as batteries go, Google has increased capacities across the board and says we should get up to 45W charging on the Pixel 10 Pro XL, with 30W speeds on the other two Pixel 10 phones. We also have 16GB RAM still in the two Pro models, with 12GB in the Pixel 10. Storage options go up to 1TB on the Pro models too.

In the camera department, there aren’t any major hardware changes to point out on the Pro models, but Google is introducing 100x Pro Res Zoom to help you capture some insane zoom shots. The Pixel 10 has added a telephoto lens for the first time (10.8MP) with 20x Super Res Zoom included.

Finally, in AI, Google is introducing a feature called Magic Cue that will attempt to surface information from across experiences just when you need them. For example, if you were to call an airline, Magic Cue would find and then present your flight details within the phone app so that you have them to reference. Staying at a rental house and your friends need the address? It could automatically pull up your Airbnb reservation info and suggest it as a response in Google Messages.

Pixel 10 in Indigo and Lemongrass

Google is also adding a new Camera Coach that uses Gemini to analyze a scene and recommend best angles or lighting, proper modes to use, etc. There’s an Auto Best Take too, which combines multiple photos to try and piece together a final shot where everyone is properly smiling or looking their best. A new Pixel Journal app is coming, as is Daily Hub, which is a bit like the old Google Now or Samsung’s worthless Now Briefing. And maybe in the craziest feature attempt of all time, Google is introducing a voice translator that translates your voice to another language in real-time and makes it sound like you. Please read that again, because this is some wild future stuff.

To make sure you can take advantage of everything AI, Google is giving Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL owners a year of the Google AI Pro plan for free.

We have a full write-up on all of the crazy new AI and Gemini features launching with Pixel 10 here.

Pixel 10 Pro specs:

Pixel 10 Pro XL Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 OS Android 16 Android 16 Android 16 Display 6.8" Super Actua (LTPO OLED), 1-120Hz, 1344x2992, 486ppi



Gorilla Glass Victus 2



3300 nits peak brightness 6.3" Super Actua (LTPO OLED), 1-120Hz, 1280x2856, 495ppi



Gorilla Glass Victus 2



3300 nits peak brightness 6.3" Actua OLED, 60-120Hz, 1080x2424, 422ppi



Gorilla Glass Victus 2



3000 nits peak brightness Processor Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security Battery 5200mAh

45W wired charging

25W Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2.2) 4870mAh

30W wired charging

15W Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2) 4970mAh

30W wired charging

15W Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2) Memory 16GB RAM

256 / 512GB / 1TB UFS storage 16GB RAM

128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB UFS storage 12GB RAM

128 / 256GB storage Camera (rear) Main: 50MP Octa PD, f/1.68, 82° FOV



Ultrawide: 48MP Quad PD, f/1.7, 123° FOV



Telephoto: 48MP Quad PD, f/2.8, 22° FOV, 5x optical zoom, 100x Pro Res Zoom



Multi-zone LDAF, spectral and flicker sensor, OIS + EIS in main/telephoto Main: 50MP Octa PD, f/1.68, 82° FOV



Ultrawide: 48MP Quad PD, f/1.7, 123° FOV



Telephoto: 48MP Quad PD, f/2.8, 22° FOV, 5x optical zoom, 100x Pro Res Zoom



Multi-zone LDAF, spectral and flicker sensor, OIS + EIS in main/telephoto Main: 48MP Quad PD, f/1.7, 82° FOV



Ultrawide: 13MP Quad PD, f/2.2, 120° FOV



Telephoto: 10.8MP Dual PD, f/3.1, 23° FOV, 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom



Multi-zone LDAF, spectral and flicker sensor, OIS + EIS in main/telephoto Camera (selfie) 42MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 103° FOV 42MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 103° FOV 10.5MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 95° FOV Durability IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover and rear glass

Aluminum housing/ frame

Polished finish IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover and rear glass

Aluminum housing/ frame

Polished finish IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover and rear glass

Aluminum housing/ frame

Satin finish Other Fingerprint unlock, satellite SOS, USB-C (3.2), stereo speakers Fingerprint unlock, satellite SOS, USB-C (3.2), stereo speakers Fingerprint unlock, satellite SOS, USB-C (3.2), stereo speakers Connectivity WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, Ultra-Wideband, NFC, 5G

Dual eSIM

Thread WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, Ultra-Wideband, NFC, 5G

Dual eSIM

Thread WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, 5G

Dual eSIM Size 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 (mm)

232 g 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6 (mm)

207 g 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6 (mm)

204 g Software 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates Colors Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian

Once again, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are up for pre-order today and will ship by August 28. Pricing starts at $799 and goes up from there as you dip into the world of Pro models. Pixel 10 comes in Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian, while the Pixel 10 Pro models are available in Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also up for pre-order, but it won’t ship until October 9.

Pre-order Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL