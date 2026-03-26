Ok, I admit it. At first, I didn’t get the point of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. It’s a shorter, wider version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, designed solely to steal customers away from the upcoming iPhone foldable. My opinion was based on CAD renders of the device by itself with no size reference or context. The device is now imaged next to a Galaxy Z Fold 8, and all of a sudden, I want the Wide model.

Side by side to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Z Fold 8 Wide looks like it would be quite a bit more manageable with one hand. And when unfolded, you truly get a more table-like display experience. This is thanks to the display ratio, with the Wide sporting around a 3:4 compared to the Fold 8’s 6:5.

The beauty truly comes down to the consumer. And if you prefer one style over the other, both phones are reported to launch at the exact same time, so you can choose whichever one you want. There will be other difference besides size, as the Wide model only has two cameras, while the standard Fold 8 has 3. Pricing is said to be the same, around $1,999.

Let’s fire up the debate. Standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Fold 8 Wide? Which one are you taking?

// Android Headlines