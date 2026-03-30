A couple of weeks ago we pointed out that you could get Google’s official Pixelsnap case for the Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro at a 50% off discount. Today, that same case is back, only this time it’s 62% off for the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Currently, the Google Pixelsnap case in Obsidian (black) for the Pixel 10 Pro XL is down to $18.99. It typically retails for $49.99, so that’s a solid $31 discount on a first party case that should fit your phone as good as any.

Of course, since this is a Pixelsnap case, it has the full Qi2 magnetic support for attaching your phone to battery packs or charging stands or wallets. Basically, any MagSafe accessory that Apple popularized with the iPhone for so many years, can be used with the Pixel 10 series because Google put magnets inside of the phone.

Tough to know how many are still available at this price, so hit that link. There are other color discounts too, just not as big as the discount on Obsidian.

Amazon Deal Link