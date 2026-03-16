Google’s Official Pixel 10 Cases are 50% Off

The official Pixelsnap phone cases from Google for its Pixel 10 line are discounted heavily right now. You can save 50% off select colors for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, as well as the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Since these cases are typically on the more expensive side, cutting half the cost might make this the right time to finally buy one.

The current Pixelsnap case deals (here) are showing the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro (they are the same size, so same case) cases in Moonstone at the full 50% off, dropping them to $24.99. I’m also seeing the Obsidian option with a discount to $37.99

If you own a Pixel 10 Pro XL, you should find 50% discounts on both Moonstone and Obsidian (here).

Why buy an official Google Pixelsnap case for the Pixel 10 when you can find something for $10? Because these are first party cases from Google that should fit as good as any case will. Google made the phone, so their case should be about the best for it. While not always true, I’ve dabbled in Pixelsnap cases and they have been pretty great. The 1,000+ reviews also suggest Google did well this time around.

Also, these cases are the first with Qi2 magnets built-in and extend the magnetic accessory support of Google’s newest phones.