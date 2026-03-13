AT&T has revamped its unlimited plan line-up this week, giving its top two plans more data while introducing a new value-focused plan alongside them. The prices are shuffling too, both up and down, though mostly down.

AT&T’s new Unlimited Your Way plans include AT&T Premium 2.0, AT&T Extra 2.0, and AT&T Value 2.0. These plans have cleaner prices of $90, $70, and $50 for a single line vs. the old plans that dropped in a weird numbers, like $85.99 and $75.99.

Here’s a bit of a breakdown on what has changed:

AT&T Premium 2.0 : The top plan that still has unlimited high-speed data that won’t be slowed based on usage. However, for an upgrade, AT&T has increased the hotspot data to 100GB. The price for single plans has increased from $85.99 to $90 for single lines.

: The top plan that still has unlimited high-speed data that won’t be slowed based on usage. However, for an upgrade, AT&T has increased the hotspot data to 100GB. The price for single plans has increased from $85.99 to $90 for single lines. AT&T Extra 2.0 : This plan has an increased high-speed data bucket to 100GB, up from 75GB. It also has 50GB hotspot data, up from 30GB. The price on this plan for a single line has somehow dropped from $75.99 to a flat $70.

: This plan has an increased high-speed data bucket to 100GB, up from 75GB. It also has 50GB hotspot data, up from 30GB. The price on this plan for a single line has somehow dropped from $75.99 to a flat $70. AT&T Value 2.0: This is a new plan that replaces AT&T Unlimited Starter. It is the “value” plan at $50 for a single line (down from $65.99). It offers the same unlimited data that can be throttled at any time, plus AT&T reduced the hotspot from 5GB to 3GB. Again, the price is quite a bit cheaper, though.

These new plans are available now at AT&T’s site here.

I guess we should update our pick for best AT&T unlimited plan.

// AT&T