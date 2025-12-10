Google is introducing a new emergency feature today on Android that would allow emergency responders to video chat with you during an event.

The new feature is called Emergency Live Video on Android and it is just that, a video chat or sharing session with an emergency responder during an emergency. If you are experiencing an event that requires assistance, the responder could ask through your call or text if they can chat via video. If you agree, they’ll send a prompt to your screen that would allow you to connect to them via video through your phone’s camera. This would allow them to further assess a situation and determine the proper level of support to send you.

Google says this was designed to be “simple and secure, with no setup required,” as if it has the backend requirements to work without you doing a thing. I’ll let you take that all in. They also said that it is encrypted by default and that “you are always in control of whether your video is shared.” You can stop sharing at any moment too.

This new feature is rolling out in the US today, as well as through regions of Germany and Mexico. You’ll need an Android device running Android 8+ to take advantage.

// Google