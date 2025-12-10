More choice and more flexibility. That’s what everyone has been clamoring for lately. If you’ll recall, YouTube TV used to be a single package, priced at $35/month. It was simple times. Now, YouTube TV costs $82.99/mo before add-ons and we have found that many times, the content you should be able to watch is not available due to Disney being absolute greed monsters.

Today, YouTube TV announced that in 2026, it was begin to offer 10 genre-specific plans. The immediate question should be, what are these plans? Well, YouTube TV doesn’t tell us, because what have us sick little piggies done to deserve any sort of transparency from these companies?

We do get one plan name: YouTube TV Sports Plan. It’s said to include access to all the major broadcasters, as well as sports networks like FS1, NBC Sports Network, all of the ESPN networks, and ESPN Unlimited. Because it includes ESPN (Disney), we’d keep an eye on the availability of this. We really hope YouTube and Disney have come to a relatively longterm agreement which will bring no outages in the foreseeable future.

TV should be easy, giving viewers greater control over what they want to watch. Our goal is to let you tailor your subscription with more options. Whether you stick with our main YouTube TV plan with 100+ channels, focus on sports, combine sports and news, or select a plan centered on family and entertainment content, subscribers will be able to easily choose the plan that works best for them.

It’s basically 2026 and YouTube finally declares that TV should be easy. God help us.

I will die on the hill that is the fact that YouTube TV is by far the best streaming TV experience out there. It has the best apps, UI, and features. Could it all be better and “easier”? Well, duh. Cheaper is also something it could be, and with this news, that might soon be all of our futures. We’ll let you know once YouTube announces real details.

// YouTube TV