Paying full price for Google’s Pixel devices is certainly a thing you could do. If you are the type to buy something on the first day it arrives, then you would likely pay a premium. But if you have any sort of patience at all, you will put yourself in a position to never have to pay full price for the majority of their devices, including the newest like the Pixel 10 series.

We just got done with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which allowed Google to pause the $250-$300 off deals it was running on its Pixel 10 Pro line. That pause only lasted a couple of days, though, as they’ve since returned to those same discounted rates as a part of their “Holiday deals” promo this morning.

Yes, you can once again get a Pixel 10 Pro for $250 off or a Pixel 10 Pro XL for $300 off. Google might have returned their devices to full price for all of three or four days before dropping them back down again. We have starting prices of $749 and $899 for the foreseeable future. Specifically, you have until December 27 to pay these prices for Google’s newest phones.

So I’ll repeat this for those of you who might be considering a Google Pixel device and haven’t yet bought one – you have put yourself in a position to never have to pay full price. Because here’s there deal – Google is almost guaranteed to run another similar deal after December 27. They’ll probably do one every month leading up to the launch of the Pixel 11, just like they did with the Pixel 9 before the Pixel 10 arrived.

And the same goes for the Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, Pixel 10, and on down the list.

Amazon Link | Google Store Link