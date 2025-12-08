Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Gets a Fresh December Update

Since so many of you bought Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic devices over the holiday shopping weekend with all of those crazy deals, you should be happy to learn that a new update is headed your way. With the November security patch along for the ride, this update is mostly minor but there are some improvements.

The latest Galaxy Watch 8 update includes “performance improvements” of some kind, as well as the latest security patches. That’s it, unfortunately – I wish I had more to tell you about.

For builds, be on the lookout for L505USQU2AYK1 (Watch 8 Classic) and L335USQU2AYK1 (44mm, Watch 8) / L325USQU2AYK1 (40mm, Watch 8).

To check for the update, open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, head into Watch Settings>Watch software update>Download and install.

// Verizon