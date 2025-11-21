$300 Off Pixel 10 Pro XL is a Top Tier Black Friday Deal

The Black Friday deals are live quite early this year, likely because of the timing for next week’s holiday. That means, for you, a chance to buy everything well before we ever get to the actual day that is Black Friday. Like for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which is $300 off everywhere at the moment, you can have this price now.

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro XL Black Friday deal is available at your favorite retailer, who has slashed $300 off its starting price and will let you have one for as little as $899. Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store all have this $300 off price, which extends to all storage variants, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The breakdown there for prices of each storage are $899 (256GB), 512GB ($1,019), and 1TB ($1,249). All colors (Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian) are included in this deal as well, but the storage options are not available for each color. For example, Moonstone and Obsidian extend all of the way to 1TB, but Jade only comes in 256GB.

One thing to keep in mind, to further sweeten this deal, you’ll want to go through the Google Store and trade-in your current phone. Google is offering really nice trade-in values on older Pixel phones, so if you are looking to upgrade from something like a Pixel 8 Pro, they’ll give you $380 for it. A Pixel 9 Pro XL is worth $550.

We have a Pixel 10 Pro XL review for you, should you need a refresher on Google’s latest phones.

Pixel 10 Pro XL deal links: