As new models of year-old phones approach launch, buying the older model always brings some hesitation. Even with the Pixel 9 Pro scheduled to receive 7 years of updates, knowing that the Pixel 10 Pro will be announced in 8 days might make you pause. But what if there’s a deal almost too-good-to-pass on? There is a Pixel 9 Pro deal like that today.

Pixel 9 Pro $300 off: Amazon is running some sort of Pixel 9 Pro deal flash sale that has the Obsidian model with 128GB storage at a $300 off discount. As a phone that I still use daily and would consider the best in Android today, I can’t help but tell you to run at this thing if you need to upgrade and haven’t seen anything in Pixel 10 leaks you think is waiting for.

At $300 off, this is a Pixel 9 Pro in black/Obsidian for $699. Find me a better deal in smartphones than this. You won’t find one. Unless you have a really high-end Samsung phone to trade-in towards another Samsung phone, there isn’t a smartphone deal this good anywhere today.

I don’t think I need to tell you more about the Pixel 9 Pro after a year of talking about how great it is (review, 3 months later review), so hurry up before Amazon sells through their stock at this price.

Amazon Deal Link