OnePlus 15 Pre-Orders Begin December 4

If you have been waiting to get your hands on the new OnePlus 15, pre-orders have been officially set for December 4, with the device now having received FCC approval.

Pre-orders will begin at 11am (Eastern) and OnePlus is planning to gift early buyers free goodies, as well as host solid trade-in offers. For example, buyers will be able to choose a free gift, such as a OnePlus Watch 3 or OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Buyers will also receive an AIRVOOC 50W charger and phone case.

For trades, OnePlus lists a top value of $899 for eligible trade-ins. However, OnePlus is promising $100 of instant credit when you trade in any phone in any condition. That’s nice.

Should you buy OnePlus 15? Considering the phone is $899, we think it’s a very enticing device. The battery life is astounding from our testing, it comes with all of the specs you’d want in 2025 (and 2026, minus a magnetic backside), its hardware design looks and feels good, and the camera can be very good at times. We recommend you read our full review, but overall, it’s a relatively different phone from what Pixel and Galaxy is offering. For some people, that could be a major selling point.

Two more days.