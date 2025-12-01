Samsung is doing it, folks. After a recent leak that detailed the name, Samsung has gone ahead and made it all official: Galaxy Z TriFold is inbound.

Set for release on December 12 in South Korea, followed by other markets (including the US) in Q1 of 2026, think Galaxy Z Fold 7, but with an additional screen for your unfolding pleasure. Measuring in at an impossible 3.9mm thick (at its thinnest point), when fully unfolded, Galaxy Z TriFold features a 10-inch QXGA+ display (2160 x 1584, 120Hz refresh rate), with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The cover display, measuring at 6.5-inches, is capable of 2,600 nit peak brightness.

Other specs include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (3nm), 16GB RAM, 512GB base storage, 5,600mAh battery (Samsung says its largest battery in a foldable), Super Fast Charging at 45W when wired, an IP48 rating, weight of 309 grams, and Android 16 (One UI 8) at launch.

Galaxy Z TriFold will feature three cameras. Unlike the first iterations of the Galaxy Z Fold lineup, we don’t have to wait for Samsung to put in a good camera system. At launch, Z TriFold will feature a triple system, with the highlight being the 200MP wide-angle camera premium Galaxy owners are already accustomed to. There’s also a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera. On the front you’ll find a 10MP selfie camera.

Galaxy AI and Gemini will be prevalent on the device. Buyers will receive a free six months of Google AI Pro, have access to things like Generative Edit, Sketch to Image, and Side-by-Side Preview. Samsung DeX will be onboard, plus Second Screen and Extended Mode for flexible use cases.

For hardware, Samsung stresses the hinge system and display itself. I’ll let them explain what they’ve done.

: Drawing on its heritage in foldable phone innovation, Samsung refined the Armor FlexHinge to meet the unique demands of Galaxy Z TriFold. Two differently sized hinges with a dual-rail structure work in harmony, creating a smoother, more stable fold despite varying weight and components across the device. The hinge structure also allows the screen panels to meet securely with a minimal gap, enabling the device to be thin and portable. Restructured Foldable Display: Galaxy Z TriFold introduces new display technology made for the 10-inch screen that folds twice into a pocketable phone. A reinforced overcoat has been added to a shock-absorbing display layer for better resistance across the dual-folding device.



Samsung has not shared US pricing yet, but we can assume it’s going to be very expensive. If one fold of a screen costs $2,000, two folds can’t be cheap, right? Samsung will have dedicated hands-on experiences for the device at launch, with availability very limited to “select retail stores.” As we get closer to US launch, we’ll undoubtedly learn exact pricing and availability details.

Galaxy Z TriFold arrives in the US in Q1 2026. Who’s pumped for this?