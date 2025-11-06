Where’s the November Pixel Update?

The November Pixel update has not been released quite yet. A change a couple of years ago to a more open schedule means we get Pixel device updates when we get them. Predicting their release timing is almost impossible.

For years and years, we always expected Google to send new updates to its Pixel phones on the first Monday of the month. However, in 2023, they confirmed that they were no longer committing to that schedule, saying that they “won’t roll out on a specific day each month” and would instead “deploy updates as soon as they’ve completed the necessary tests to ensure they improve the experience” for Pixel.

If we look back at recent months, Google issued the October update on October 8 (a Wednesday), the September update on September 4 (a Thursday), the August update on August 5 (a Tuesday), and July’s update on July 8 (another Tuesday). We typically see these drop on our devices following the first Monday of the month, which can push them out some, depending on when that Monday hits (April’s update, for example).

So, for the November Pixel update, we’re already in the afternoon on the Thursday following the first Monday of the month and no update has landed. With Friday quickly approaching, I can’t imagine Google dropping an update on us the day before a weekend.

Also, Google did post the November Android security bulletin on November 3.

Once that November update hits, we’ll be sure to let you know.