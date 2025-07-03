July Pixel Update Brings Two Fixes Says Verizon

We noticed this morning that Verizon had posted details on the July Pixel update, even as Google had yet to mention it. In fact, we sort of expect Google to issue the update next week, around July 8, when they’ll also push the Pixel 6a’s battery performance fix. That said, we were sitting on the info for several hours in case Google did actually toss out the update before we head into the holiday weekend and they have not done that. So here we go!

Early July Pixel update from Verizon: Verizon posted details for the July Pixel update for all of the still-supported Pixel phones. They detail the build as BP2A.250705.008, say it should have arrived on July 2 (it didn’t), and that it still has the June security patch level. That’s odd and probably wrong, just like their timing for posting this info.

They did list two changes happening with the software, one for an improvement to visual experiences in apps in Android Auto (smoother!) and another for WiFi connectivity stability.

Display & Graphics : Improves smoother visual experiences in apps like Android Auto.

: Improves smoother visual experiences in apps like Android Auto. Wi-Fi: Improves Wi-Fi connectivity stability and performance in certain conditions.

And that’s all we know for now until Google makes it official. Feel free to check for the update, but it shouldn’t be available yet.