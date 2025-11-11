The November Pixel update has gone live this morning for download and also happens to be a Pixel Feature Drop. This won’t be Android 16 QPR2, though, but is instead a pretty typically monthly patch that also includes new features as bonuses for Pixel owners. We have a full write-up on what’s new in the November Pixel Feature Drop here.

As for this update, Google is rolling out the November Pixel update as early as today to the Pixel 7a up through the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro do not have updates at this time. Why? We don’t know and Google hasn’t been open to saying. This is the second month in a row without Pixel 6 updates, though.

November Pixel Update Builds: Below, you’ll find the new builds for this month with breakdowns for Global, Japan, and for specific Japanese carriers.

Global

Pixel 7a: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel Tablet: BP3A.251105.013.A1 Pixel Fold: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 8: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 8 Pro: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 8a: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 9: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 9 Pro: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 9a: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 10: BD3A.251105.010.E1 Pixel 10 Pro: BD3A.251105.010.E1 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BD3A.251105.010.E1 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BD3A.251105.010.E1



Japan

Pixel 9a: BP3A.251105.015.J1 Pixel 10: BD3A.251105.010.F1 Pixel 10 Pro: BD3A.251105.010.F1 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BD3A.251105.010.F1 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BD3A.251105.010.F1



Japan(SoftBank, Y!mobile)

Pixel 9a: BP3A.251105.015.J1 Pixel 10: BD3A.251105.010.J3 Pixel 10 Pro: BD3A.251105.010.J3 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BD3A.251105.010.J3 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BD3A.251105.010.J3



November Pixel update bug fixes: For fixes, Google’s list touches on 6 areas, almost all of which Verizon shared with us yesterday. There are fixes in audio, battery and charging, camera, framework, telephony, and more.

Audio Addressed an issue that caused occasional system instability and performance slowdowns under certain conditions. Devices: Pixel Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro/XL, Pixel 9, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

Battery & charging General improvements for charging and battery usage. Devices: All

Camera Addressed an issue that caused photos taken with the UW and telephoto lenses to exhibit a rainbow-like color pattern under certain conditions. Devices: Pixel 10 Pro/XL, Pixel 10, Pixel 9a, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro/XL, Pixel 9

Framework Addressed an issue that prevented some apps from loading under certain conditions. Addressed an issue where webcam mode didn’t work properly with connected devices under certain conditions. Devices: All

Security The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device. Devices: All

Telephony Fix for issues causing instability and intermittent problems with emergency calling functionality under certain conditions Devices: All



Again, Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>Software updates>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.