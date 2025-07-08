Following the release of the stable Android 16 update for Pixel phones in June, the first Android 16 monthly patch is here for July. Owners of Pixel phones, your new update is available and it may take care of some bugs you were experiencing.

2025 July Pixel Update: In this latest Pixel update (BP2A.250705.008), anyone with a Pixel 6a up through the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will see this update, as those devices are still supported by Google, some for years and years to come. This update will also bring the battery performance update for the Pixel 6a, which has been flagged by Google as being an issue that needs addressed to stabilize batteries on select 6a units.

There is no update for the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro just yet, but there should be. These phones are scheduled to see updates through October 2026. We’ll see what we can find out.

This new update should begin rolling out shortly to your Pixel device, so feel free to check for it right away. As is always the case, the rollout of the update begins today and then could take a week or more to hit yours depending on carrier and device. To check for it, head into Settings>System>Software updates>System update.

2025 July Pixel Update Bug Fixes: Verizon slipped up last week with the below fixes and Google has now confirmed that those are the only two they are mentioning in their official changelog. Oddly, Google also mentions that there are “no Pixel security patches in the July 2025 Pixel Update Bulletin,” but that it still includes everything in the July 2025 Android Security Bulletin.

Display & Graphics : Improves smoother visual experiences in apps like Android Auto.

: Improves smoother visual experiences in apps like Android Auto. Wi-Fi: Improves Wi-Fi connectivity stability and performance in certain conditions.

Again, Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>Software updates>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.