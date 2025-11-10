Google Play is about to let you easily remotely uninstall apps from devices you don’t have with you. The latest update to the Google Play Store will bring the change to app listings when it arrives on Android devices as early as today.

In a fresh changelog posted to the Google System Release Notes page, Google suggests that with a Google Play Store update rolling out November 10 as v48.8, “users can uninstall apps from the Play Store listing on their phone without using the device.” While we aren’t seeing this version yet on any of our devices, this would mean an option on app listing pages to potentially choose the device you would like to uninstall from and then do so.

For a while now, Google Play has allowed you to install apps from your current device onto other devices through app listing pages. When on a listing, you should see “Uninstall” and “Open” buttons at the top when installed on your device, followed by an “Available on more devices” section that lets you remotely install. In that section, we could soon see “Uninstall” buttons next in the mix.

This could be a pretty handy feature introduction. Up until today, if you wanted to uninstall an app from a device, you would either need that device on you or go through a pretty lengthy selection process in the “Manage apps” area of Google Play. Once v48.8 of Google Play hits your device, you could remotely uninstall apps that you no longer wish to be active on any of your devices with a couple of taps.

Let us know if you see it. To check for Google Play Store updates, open Google Play, tap your profile>Settings>About>Update Play Store.