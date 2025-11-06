Pixel 10 Pro XL for $349 is a Reality

The best Pixel 10 Pro deals we have seen to date are still live, giving you up to $300 off a Pixel 10 Pro XL or $250 off a Pixel 10 Pro. You can grab devices with these discounts at your favorite retailer, but if you have a phone to trade in, you might want to look at the Google Store.

Current Google Store trade-in values appear to be boosted again as a way to further the discount on Google’s new Pixel 10 series. For example, you could trade-in your Pixel 9 Pro XL and receive $550 back. If you have a regular Pixel 9 Pro, that would get you $500 back, while a Pixel 9 Pro Fold would fetch $680. While not the extra-high values we had at launch, these are still quite good and close to them, plus the full discount really goes beyond launch when you consider that instant $250 or $300 off.

So here’s the Pixel 10 Pro XL deal you could be looking at:

Pixel 10 Pro XL in Moonstone with 256GB storage gets an instant $300 off discount, bringing the starting price to $899

Then you trade-in a Pixel 9 Pro XL to get $550 back

Your end price after receiving that refund would be $349

That’s $349 for a Pixel 10 Pro XL that only launched in August

If you change the trade-in to a Pixel 8 Pro, you would be at:

Pixel 10 Pro XL for $899

Pixel 8 Pro trade-in of $380 back

That’s $519 for a brand new Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google sent an email yesterday saying that these deals are almost done for the time being, so make a decision.

Google Store Link