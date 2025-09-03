Google announced the latest Pixel Drop this morning, headed to all Pixel phones dating back to the Pixel 6 lineup (and Pixel Tablet). The update will begin rolling out today, updating your Pixel phone’s UI, as well as laying the groundwork for two additional features soon to come.

The latest Pixel phones, the Pixel 10 lineup, launched with the Material 3 Expressive UI. With this Pixel Drop, all other Pixel phones are getting the same, which means a new look across your entire device. As Google describes it, “This will make your Pixel feel even more personal and premium.” Things like the ability to add Live Effects and animations to your wallpaper, a Quick Settings redesign, plus the ability to customize your Phone by Google experience are all inside. We have highlighted a few of our favorite things in Material 3 Expressive that you can view here.

Coming later this month, Google also announced Adaptive Audio for the Pixel Buds 2 Pro, as well as a previously detailed Loud Noise Protection feature. For Adaptive Audio, it allows your buds to, “intelligently adjust to your surroundings, so you can stay aware while enjoying your music or podcast.”

Lastly, Google detailed a new auto launch feature for Google Maps on Wear OS. If you begin walking or biking navigation on your phone, Google Maps will automatically display on Pixel Watch and Wear OS devices for hands-free guidance.

Again, the new Material 3 Expressive UI update is beginning to roll out today.

// Google