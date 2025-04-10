We have entered a new month, so that means yet another new Pixel update is on the way. This time, we have the April Pixel update for all of Google’s still-supported devices. Since last month was a quarterly patch and Pixel Feature Drop, this one shouldn’t be major, although it could contain several bug fixes that may have been introduced in last month’s large update.

As for which devices are receiving the April Pixel update, the full list includes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet, as well as the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With the Pixel 9a official for today, it has also joined the party with its first builds.

This new April update for Google’s Pixel line-up will begin hitting devices starting today and could then take a week to finish rollout depending on carrier and device. We always hope these things ship immediately after Google pushes factory images, but there really are carrier hang-ups from time-to-time that slow things down. We’ll do our best to update you as rollouts arrive.

Below, we have each build listed for April, depending on carrier and region.

Global

Pixel 6: BP1A.250405.007

Pixel 6 Pro: BP1A.250405.007

Pixel 6a: BP1A.250405.007

Pixel 7: BP1A.250405.007.B1

Pixel 7 Pro: BP1A.250405.007.B1

Pixel 7a: BP1A.250405.007.B1

Pixel Tablet: BP1A.250405.007

Pixel Fold: BP1A.250405.007.B1

Pixel 8: BP1A.250405.007.B1

Pixel 8 Pro: BP1A.250405.007.B1

Pixel 8a: BP1A.250405.007.B1

Pixel 9: BP1A.250405.007

Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250405.007

Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250405.007

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250405.007

Taiwan+EMEA

Pixel 9: BP1A.250405.007.A1

Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250405.007.A1

Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250405.007.A1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250405.007.A1

Verizon

Pixel 9: BP1A.250405.007.D1

Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250405.007.D1

Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250405.007.D1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250405.007.D1

Deutsche Telekom

Pixel 9: BP1A.250405.007.C1

Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250405.007.C1

Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250405.007.C1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250405.007.C1

And the first two builds for the Pixel 9a are: BD4A.250405.003 and BD4A.240925.111.

April 2025 Pixel Bug Fixes

Biometrics Fix for issues with fingerprint recognition and response under certain conditions.*[1] Camera Fix for improvements in camera stability when zooming in/out under certain conditions.*[2] Display & Graphics Fix for issue with screen brightness flickering when using video streaming apps under certain conditions.*[1] User Interface Fix for issue with overlapping views on lockscreen weather clock under certain conditions.*[1]

Fix for issue with Pixel Launcher when creating a new user or switching users under certain conditions.*[1] —————————————————————————————————— Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific. *[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold *[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: