The Google Pixel update for August is rolling out as what should be one of the final minor updates before the big one drops in September. This new update for Pixel devices is expected to feature bug fixes and security patches, while the next update will be QPR1 of Android 16 with all of the lovely Material 3 Expressive design changes.

2025 August Pixel update: In this latest Pixel update (BP2A.250805.005 for most devices), anyone with a Pixel 6a up through the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will see this update, as those devices are still supported by Google. That said, Google does skip months from time to time, like they did last month with the Pixel 6, which never did see a July update and Google never mentioned why that was. Thankfully, a Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update is here this time (although it looks like a June build?).

Pixel 6: BP2A.250605.031.A5

Pixel 6 Pro: BP2A.250605.031.A5

Pixel 6a: BP2A.250705.008.A1

Pixel 7: BP2A.250805.005

Pixel 7 Pro: BP2A.250805.005

Pixel 7a: BP2A.250805.005

Pixel Tablet: BP2A.250805.005

Pixel Fold: BP2A.250805.005

Pixel 8: BP2A.250805.005

Pixel 8 Pro: BP2A.250805.005

Pixel 8a: BP2A.250805.005

Pixel 9: BP2A.250805.005

Pixel 9 Pro: BP2A.250805.005

Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP2A.250805.005

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP2A.250805.005

Pixel 9a: BP2A.250805.005

This new update should begin rolling out shortly to your Pixel device, so feel free to check for it right away. As is always the case, the rollout of the update begins today and then could take a week or more to hit yours depending on carrier and device. To check for it, head into Settings>System>Software updates>System update.

2025 August Pixel update bug fixes: There are only 3 bug fixes listed by Google, which you can see below.

System: General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

User Interface: Fix for an issue where the scheduled dark theme was not working in certain conditions Fix for issues with 3-button navigation and gesture navigation in certain conditions



Again, Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>Software updates>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.