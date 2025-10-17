OnePlus has confirmed when buyers in China can snag the new OnePlus 15 — October 27. This is good news because that means global (US) launch should be shortly after that.

It’s expected we will see OnePlus launch the new OnePlus 15 in the US on November 13. If you missed the big tease from last month, OnePlus fans have good reason to be excited for this release. The company has teased extremely high refresh rates, an amazing camera experience, plus the latest silicon from Qualcomm. Word on the street also points to really good battery life, but we’re waiting for official word from OnePlus on that.

If there is any company still willing to push boundaries in terms of specs, it’ll be OnePlus. Sure, the prices won’t be like they once were, but that goes for all Android phone makers these days.

As soon as we have US launch details and pricing, we will update you.

// Weibo | Android Central