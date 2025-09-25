OnePlus Teases OnePlus 15, Confirms Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Inside

OnePlus wasted no time confirming that its next phone will indeed be called the OnePlus 15. They also went ahead and confirmed the chipset powering it, which you likely guessed would be Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The announcement for the phone was short, as expected. OnePlus still likes to stay in headlines by teasing its upcoming devices piece by piece, so that no one forgets about them. Prepare for much more over the coming weeks.

The only other major detail shared today was around the camera. OnePlus 15 will be the first phone to utilize OnePlus’ DetailMax image engine, which captures images “that feel breathtakingly clear and truly real.” We’ll certain look forward to testing that. Of course, this arrives now that OnePlus’ partnership with Hasselblad is over.

OnePlus will share more “over the coming weeks.”