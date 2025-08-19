We are currently waiting on official details from OnePlus concerning its next flagship device, rumored to be the OnePlus 15. While we have heard things like big battery and super fast charging, the latest detail has to do with the display. A bit more specifically, the display’s refresh rate.

According to a report based on a tip, the OnePlus 15 could feature a 1.5K resolution display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. Right now, the common number for Android phones is 120Hz, so this would be quite a jump.

To facilitate users actually benefiting from this spec, OnePlus is reported to be working on an improved performance engine that would enable 165Hz gaming on the device. After all, what good is your mobile game on a small display if you aren’t looking at it with an ultra buttery smooth refresh rate.

This spec rumor does at least back up the idea that the OnePlus 15 will pack a huge battery. OEMs already warn users that increased refresh rates can have a negative impact on battery life, so by increasing that refresh number, it only makes sense that OnePlus would try to combat it with a higher capacity cell.

We might still be months away from learning anything official about this device, but from everything we’ve learned so far, it sounds like a real spec beast.

// GSMArena