Many Pixel 10 owners have had their new phone for a solid month+, enough time to get a firm grasp on their likes and dislikes. Recently on reddit, many owners have shared their feelings, both the good and bad. While many say they are loving the new Pixels, there are quite a few users who ultimately ended up returning the phone to Google.

What always amazes me is the varying reactions people have to battery life. Regardless of phone brand, everyone seems to have vastly different experiences. This must come down to overall usage and 3rd-party apps/services being used. However, one common takeaway seems to be camera performance. The Pixel 10 lineup has solid cameras, so that’s a positive.

Below we have compiled some of our favorite reactions, both good and bad. We have also linked to each one, should you want to read their full write ups. Some are pretty lengthy.

E_Cash – Honestly, it’s a mixed bag, but mostly negative. Coming from the 9 Pro, there are a few AI subtle improvements. But, none I couldn’t imagine they can’t implement on earlier phones. However, a lot more apps lag and just don’t open. I need to reboot more frequently. The finger print reader doesn’t work 80% of the time and I need to use a pin code. Just more laggy and inconsistent. I think everything should be fixable via software updates but haven’t seen them improve yet.

RWD-by-the-Sea – Really liking it. Came from an OG Pixel Fold. Battery life, as you say, is solid. I think since launch I’ve only had one day when it got down low (15%) at the end of the day. Plenty quick for me, and the hidden gem for me is Qi2/Pixelsnap. Really a great QoL improvement.

onedollar12 – Worst part is the modem. Wifi constantly drops, 5G signal way weaker than my old iPhone 12. Underpowered CPU also renders photo editing capabilities a pretty snail like experience, a lot of waiting. Otherwise decent battery, looks good, software is good, AI is ok, has not made a huge difference in my day to day.

DaNumDee – Coming from a (Pixel) 7 Pro, the 10 Pro has been a huge upgrade. Much brighter screen, much faster onboard AI process speeds. Better speakers. Better fingerprint sensor. Class 3 face unlock allowing you to use face unlock for financial apps.

dcdttu – Non XL P10P, so far so good. Went from a P9PXL to the non XL and am pleasantly surprised by the battery life. I tended to end work with 65-70% left, and on the 10, I am usually at 75-80%. Anecdotal, but consistent so far. Reception seems great, the screen is great, and other than the over-processing, the camera is great.

PM_Me_HugeHangers – I’m thinking of going back to Samsung. The battery is terrible, and the wireless charging doesn’t work in my car when all other devices do. Was hoping for a fix in the October update but nothing.

Mission-Confusion460 – But overall, coming from a flagship Samsung, the Pixel has been a disappointing experience. Considering the price, I expected a much more polished experience. I remember when Google phones had the best processors. Someone has offered me a decent deal on a Fold 7, so will put the Pixel up for sale this weekend.

For those reading this with experiences to share, feel free to use the comments section below to provide your own pros and cons after your time with the Pixel 10. Loving it? Hating it? Did you return the device? Is it your favorite phone ever? Let us know!

// reddit