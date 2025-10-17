Samsung continues to push buyers towards the Galaxy Z Fold 7 heavily, and with the discounts the company is offering, we assume it’s working well.

$1,120 Off the Galaxy Z Fold 7: Currently on its website, Samsung is selling the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB model) for as low as $999, thanks to free doubled storage and enhanced trade-in values. In total, buyers can save a total of $1,120 on the new foldable device. For anyone without a trade-in, Samsung is still offering $400 off instantly, plus the free storage upgrade. That’s $520 in instant savings, which is ridiculously solid for this device.

If you missed our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, it’s the best one yet and it’s not even close. Samsung finally invested heavily into placing a pro-level camera system on this device, plus the hardware brings that absolute “wow factor” that we’ve been waiting for all of these years. We’re not sure how Samsung intends to improve upon this phone next year, but obviously that will be exciting to see. In the meantime, if you have been on the fence about trying a foldable phone, just do it. We think you’ll enjoy it very much.

