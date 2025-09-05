OnePlus CEO Pete Lau wrote a letter yesterday, detailing plans for the Android OEM to build and launch its very own imaging engine. Called DetailMax Engine, there’s only one quality test OnePlus is concerned with passing — the dreaded pinch-to-zoom clarity test when inspecting photos after capture. I do it, my mom does it, and I’m sure a lot of you do it, too.

The idea is, once a picture is taken, how far can I zoom into the picture and still see clarity? It’s from that act/idea that DetailMax Engine was built, and as Lau says, advancements in computational photography are making crazy things possible in the mobile space. “Now, with greater processing power and advanced algorithms, we can capture and interpret vastly more data, delivering images with unmatched depth and realism,” Lau wrote.

We have gone ahead and taken a large excerpt from Lau’s lengthy letter below. It’s all important to know, especially for the OnePlus fans here.

Now, we are building our own imaging engine, OnePlus DetailMax Engine, designed not just to capture the world but to reveal it in entirely real and clear ways. This clarity and authenticity isn’t just our goal, it comes from our users. It comes from You! Over the past year, I was personally involved in extensive user interviews, from casual conversations to detailed focus groups, all over the world. The message was consistent: our users want images that are clear and real. Most don’t care about technical jargon, but they know the first thing they do is pinch to zoom in on their photos. That’s where the camera really gets judged. This insight guided us as we are stepping into a new era of computational imaging. Computational photography has evolved significantly. It’s no longer about creating artificial enhancements or showing you a “fake” moon that never existed. Now, with greater processing power and advanced algorithms, we can capture and interpret vastly more data, delivering images with unmatched depth and realism. That’s why we’re building the OnePlus DetailMax Engine. Designed from the ground up to deliver the clearest and most real photos on a smartphone, it harnesses the full potential of computational imaging to present scenes as they truly are, without over-beautification or distortion. The moment you zoom in on a photo, you’ll understand why I’m confident you’ll love the results. I’m already testing a very early prototype myself. While it’s still early and there’s plenty of tuning ahead, the initial results are already promising. This progress fuels my conviction that by launch, our camera will set a new standard for clarity in its class.

The true question is, when can we get our hands on this new engine? Lau says it will be baked into the company’s next flagship, which is expected to be the OnePlus 15, launching sometime later this year. This is the same OnePlus 15 that’s rumored to launch with a display featuring a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It sounds like a fun phone.

As we learn more about OnePlus’ upcoming device, we will share everything we find.

// OnePlus