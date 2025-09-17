Part of the fun of owning a Pixel phone for so many of us is the option to play with new software before almost anyone else. A lot of that action happens through the Android Beta Program, which is almost always pushing software to Pixel devices months before it’ll go stable. It’s like having early access to a Pixel Feature Drop, which is awesome.

With the launch of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL now weeks behind us, we’re happy to report that all three are now showing as available in the Android Beta Program. It’s time to get early-release software on that fancy new phone of yours.

Folks starting noticing early this morning that all devices were eligible for enrollment. And it’s super simple too – you just hit that link below, find your Pixel 10 devices in the available devices, and then click “Opt in.” Once you’ve done that, Google will push the update almost immediately to your device. You’ll simply head into Settings>System>Software updates>System update.

The newest update available in Android Beta is Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1, which will go stable later this year, likely around December. Here’s all the fun new stuff you’ll get if you join and update.

Join Android Beta Program

Cheers Lewis!