Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 Released for Pixel Devices

If today wasn’t fun enough, Google has released Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 for Pixel devices. It’s available for the Pixel 9 series back to the Pixel 6 series, bringing a lot of new things to check out.
Highlights in the changelog include an expanded dark theme, auto-themed app icons(!), smoother Android migrations, and plenty else. You can view the full changelog below, plus we’ll have a breakdown post coming shortly.
Supported Devices: Owners of a Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a, and Pixel Tablet can get in on the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 action.
Release date: August 20, 2025
Builds: BP41.250725.006
Emulator support: TBA
Security patch level: 2025-08-05
Google Play services: 25.25.33
What’s New in Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1
- UI, System Experience, and Accessibility
- Expanded Dark Theme
- Auto-Themed App Icons
- Interactive Chooser Sessions
- Smoother Android Migrations
- PDF Document Annotation and Editing
- Display Topology API
- Device-aware ViewConfiguration
- Granular Haptic Feedback Control
- Quick Settings Tile Categories
- Media & Audio
- IAMF Decoding Support
- Personal Audio Sharing in Output Switcher
- New AAudio APIs
- HDR/SDR Brightness Slider
- Connectivity
- Companion Device Management Enhancements
- MediaRouter Network Privacy Improvements
- Privacy & Security
- Secure Lock Device
- Phone Theft Protection Toggle
- Developer Productivity
- Widget Engagement Metrics
- Early Warnings for 16KB Page Size Compatibility
- Enhanced Profiling
- More Robust Multi-Display Testing
The OTA for Beta 1 appears to already be live. You can enroll your device for the Android Beta here. Of course, you can go the manual route with OTA files here and factory images here.
