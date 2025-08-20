Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 Released for Pixel Devices

If today wasn’t fun enough, Google has released Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 for Pixel devices. It’s available for the Pixel 9 series back to the Pixel 6 series, bringing a lot of new things to check out.

Highlights in the changelog include an expanded dark theme, auto-themed app icons(!), smoother Android migrations, and plenty else. You can view the full changelog below, plus we’ll have a breakdown post coming shortly.

Supported Devices: Owners of a Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a, and Pixel Tablet can get in on the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 action.

Release date: August 20, 2025

Builds: BP41.250725.006

Emulator support: TBA

Security patch level: 2025-08-05

Google Play services: 25.25.33

What’s New in Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1

UI, System Experience, and Accessibility Expanded Dark Theme Auto-Themed App Icons Interactive Chooser Sessions Smoother Android Migrations PDF Document Annotation and Editing Display Topology API Device-aware ViewConfiguration Granular Haptic Feedback Control Quick Settings Tile Categories

Media & Audio IAMF Decoding Support Personal Audio Sharing in Output Switcher New AAudio APIs HDR/SDR Brightness Slider Connectivity Companion Device Management Enhancements MediaRouter Network Privacy Improvements

Privacy & Security Secure Lock Device Phone Theft Protection Toggle

Developer Productivity Widget Engagement Metrics Early Warnings for 16KB Page Size Compatibility Enhanced Profiling More Robust Multi-Display Testing



The OTA for Beta 1 appears to already be live. You can enroll your device for the Android Beta here. Of course, you can go the manual route with OTA files here and factory images here.

// Google