Nothing is by no means one of the quickest in the industry to update their devices to the latest in Android. While Samsung and OnePlus have done their best to keep pace with Google and its Pixel devices, Nothing takes its time and instead focuses on regularly tweaking visual elements and giving users what at least appears to be bigger changes, even if they aren’t.

Today, Nothing shared a first look at Nothing OS 4.0, which will land on Nothing devices as Android 16. They also mentioned a beta program would open soon, giving Nothing device owners a chance to try all that is new.

READ: Nothing Phone 3 review

So what is new in Nothing OS 4.0 and Android 16? Nothing only gave us a short list, which you can see below, but it talks about refining the design, adding an Extra Dark Mode with more contrast, a new pop-up view, potential improvements to performance, a refreshed camera, more transparency around AI usage, and a bunch of other changes, like a more responsive lock screen, stronger Bluetooth and WiFi connections, etc.

Refined Design : Nothing OS 4.0 brings a sharper, more thoughtful design across every layer. From standardised components to reimagined lock screen clocks and cleaner Quick Settings, everything feels more fluid and intuitive. It’s all about removing clutter and embracing the unified, refined standards that define Nothing.

: Nothing OS 4.0 brings a sharper, more thoughtful design across every layer. From standardised components to reimagined lock screen clocks and cleaner Quick Settings, everything feels more fluid and intuitive. It’s all about removing clutter and embracing the unified, refined standards that define Nothing. Extra Dark Mode : Extends Nothing OS’s signature dark aesthetic into an even deeper look. Smarter, more refined, and designed to reduce eye strain while saving power.

: Extends Nothing OS’s signature dark aesthetic into an even deeper look. Smarter, more refined, and designed to reduce eye strain while saving power. Pop-up View : Keeps multitasking fluid with support for two floating app icons. Switch between tasks faster without breaking your flow.

: Keeps multitasking fluid with support for two floating app icons. Switch between tasks faster without breaking your flow. App Optimisation : Fine-tunes how apps start and run. Boosts speed, responsiveness, and overall smoothness across the system.

: Fine-tunes how apps start and run. Boosts speed, responsiveness, and overall smoothness across the system. Photography Experience : Powered by TrueLens Engine, Nothing OS 4.0 introduces an upgraded Camera and smarter Gallery. With new controls, creative presets, and a more intuitive layout, capturing and reliving moments feels smoother and more refined across devices.

: Powered by TrueLens Engine, Nothing OS 4.0 introduces an upgraded Camera and smarter Gallery. With new controls, creative presets, and a more intuitive layout, capturing and reliving moments feels smoother and more refined across devices. AI fully controlled by you : New controls put you in charge. Nothing OS 4 goes further in protecting your privacy and keeping you informed, making AI behaviour more transparent and easy to manage. Stay updated with AI (LLM) status hints and a usage dashboard that keeps you fully informed and in control. Powerful, transparent, and all in your hands.

: New controls put you in charge. Nothing OS 4 goes further in protecting your privacy and keeping you informed, making AI behaviour more transparent and easy to manage. Stay updated with AI (LLM) status hints and a usage dashboard that keeps you fully informed and in control. Powerful, transparent, and all in your hands. General Improvements: A more responsive lock screen and AOD, clearer brightness adjustments, stronger connectivity across Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and improved overall stability. Even small details like faster access to Bluetooth recording have been refined to make the experience smoother everywhere.

There’s also a teaser video that we’ve included here. It showcases some of what’s new, but consider playing it on silent unless you like the grating noises that Nothing fills everything with.

// Nothing