We have been having fun with the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro for nearly a week now, trying to snap shots and get an idea of what to expect from the backside glass on Google’s latest devices. Long story short, these are fantastic cameras, exactly what we expect from Google Pixel phones these days.

In 2025, we have reached a very interesting place with mobile cameras. Not only are the cameras able to capture plenty of detail, but with the introduction of HDR technologies, advanced software algorithms, and mobile displays showing brilliant brights and darker blacks, photos simply look better these days. Thankfully, the social media apps people are sharing these photos to are catching up with supporting these technologies too, so while photos still look best on the phone they were originally captured on, they are starting to look better on other places.

I have been using the Pixel 10 while Kellen has the Pixel 10 Pro/10 Pro XL. Pixel 10 has three rear cameras, same as the Pixel 10 Pro. They are slightly different cameras. We have a full spec sheet here, but in short, Pixel 10 has a 48MP Quad PD main shooter, 13MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res zoom. Pixel 10 Pro/1o Pro XL has a 50MP Octa PD wide angle main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and 100x Pro Res zoom. On paper, the Pro line definitely has the specs to make the extra cost worth it, but the Pixel 10 is no slouch from my testing.

Google has provided plenty of software tools to utilize when shooting on these phones and of course, we still feel they have the absolute best night time shooting mode on the market: Night Sight. Other shooting modes include Action Pan, Long Exposure, Google’s new Add Me feature, Portrait, and Panorama. Other software things to utilize include framing hints (which most people should disable), Guided Frame (for people with low vision), as well as Camera Coach which is in preview. It provides “photo inspiration and step-by-step guidance” on how to achieve shots.

While we work on our full reviews, I’ll let the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro cameras speak for themselves. They produce really good shots. Below you can view the samples we have so far. We have full-res albums available for viewing with additional photos, which we think will look better as they won’t be compressed and all of the HDR hotness is intact on Google Photos.

Pixel 10 (Full Res Album)

Pixel 10 Pro (Full Res Album)