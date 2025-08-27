You have likely seen companies show off camera samples to help highlight a phone’s shooting capabilities. They are typically very good looking photos, as the company wants to help sell units. Well, in what’s claimed to be an “unfortunate oversight” with “no ill intent,” Nothing has been busted using professional stock photos and passing them off as Nothing Phone 3 camera samples.

Spotted on a live demo unit, photos of a staircase, car headlight, person, glass, and window are all claimed to be captured using a Nothing Phone 3 by the Nothing community. Interestingly, all of these photos are licensable from the Stills stock photo marketplace, and now confirmed via The Verge, none of these photos were captured using a Nothing Phone 3.

There’s a simple explanation for this. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis went to Twitter to explain the oversight. He says, “An initial version of the LDU (live demo unit) needs to be submitted with placeholders around 4 months before launch, to be implemented and tested as we ramp up towards mass production. Once we enter mass production, those placeholder images are replaced with photo samples through a new version of the LDU, along with final product renders and videos. In this case, it was brought to our attention that some live demo units stock imagery were not updated. We are actively rectifying this and working with our promoters to ensure all LDUs reflect the latest version.”

This explanation makes perfect sense to me, though, the need to pay for licensed photos as simple placeholders seems completely unnecessary. Maybe use photos taken on older Nothing devices? While I’m certainly scratching my chin a bit, I doubt we’ll lose sleep over this controversy.

This stuff happens.

// The Verge