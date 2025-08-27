Google’s Pixel Care+ is Their Fancy New Device Protection Program

With the Pixel 10 arriving this week, Google has introduced its new Pixel Care+ program for those needing device protection (insurance) on their new gadgets. The new “flagship” protection program can help you submit claims for damage, replace screens or batteries, access priority support, and get replacement devices if you have that level of coverage.

Google Pixel Care+ plan prices, features: Google is offering up two levels of Pixel Care+ coverage for most of their devices. You’ll find the standard Pixel Care+ coverage, alongside Pixel Care+ with Loss and Theft. The option for “with Loss and Theft” costs more, as you can imagine, but overall the prices aren’t bad depending on the device.

Google does note that in order to receive coverage, you have to add it within 60 days of purchasing a device. However, if it’s a Made by Google device, you do not have to have purchased from the Google Store in order to add coverage. If you were previously enrolled in Google Preferred Care or the Fi Device Protection program, you will be migrated over to Pixel Care+ in the “coming months.”

You’ll have to look-up devices to see what the cost would be at Google’s Pixel Care+ page (here). For now, it looks like Google is covering devices as far back as the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2. There are a number of Fitbit devices on there as well.

For pricing, it varies quite a bit per device. You’ll get coverage on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for $16/mo, but the regular Pixel 10 drops down to just $9/mo. Covering a Pixel Watch 4 would cost $5/mo.

As far as features go, Google says the following are new to this program:

Unlimited claims for accidental damage, extended warranty claims and mechanical damage

$0 screen and battery repairs

$0 post-warranty malfunction claims

Genuine Google parts and replacements

Priority Support from Pixel Experts

Self-service claims through the Google Store website

Optional added loss and theft coverage

You’ll be able to add or find your coverage in the new My Pixel app or on the Google Store.

// Google