Google announced six new devices this week. Literally. We have the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a. We have covered everything that’s new, the best deals for the devices, as well as talked about reactions to the devices and Google’s relatively cringe unveiling event video featuring Jimmy Fallon.

The only true question that remains is, which device(s) did you order? With six to choose from, if you’re a Google Pixel fan, we have to assume that one of these rubs you the right way. The only thing that might stop someone from ordering immediately would be the wait for the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Having to wait until October is suboptimal, so we completely understand if you’re holding off for now.

Let us know if you pulled the trigger below in the poll, then feel free to explain yourself on why you did or why you didn’t in the comments section. We love the insight into the mind of our readers.

What new Pixel device(s) did you order? Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel Watch 4

Pixel Buds 2a View Results