Google is shipping out a two-part update to the entire Google Home experience. You have your Google Home hardware and the software it runs getting updated with the latest Gemini model, but then we also have the Google Home app that’s getting improved upon, too.

As announced, Gemini 3.1 is coming to supported Google Home devices. This means improved understanding and problem solving, with Gemini capable of executing multi-step commands. This update also includes a bug fix for Gemini mixing up AM/PM when setting an alarm.

Gemini 3.1 Improved Understanding and Problem Solving: Gemini can now more reliably understand and execute complex, multi-step voice commands.

Gemini can now more reliably understand and execute complex, multi-step voice commands. Easier Calendar & Alarm Management: With Gemini’s improvements, you can now easily ask about your upcoming events or move them around. We’ve also resolved issues with mixing up AM/PM when setting an alarm.

Inside the Google Home app, there are big changes, following up on last week’s speed improvement announcement. This week, Google highlights an improved camera experience, with a more modern look now available with faster navigation, smoother scrubbing, and sightline tracking. A redesigned event details page is also rolling out, showcased in the image above.

Updated automations are in the update, such as the ability to manage robot vacuums, checking door locks, and much more. Read the full list of changes below.

Improved Camera Experience: We are updating and modernizing the camera experience in the Google Home app, which will include faster navigation, smoother video scrubbing with sightline tracking, alerts with zoomed-in previews and more.

We are updating and modernizing the camera experience in the Google Home app, which will include faster navigation, smoother video scrubbing with sightline tracking, alerts with zoomed-in previews and more. Updated Automations: We are releasing new automation capabilities for more peace of mind and convenience, such as managing robot vacuums, checking door locks and more.

We are releasing new automation capabilities for more peace of mind and convenience, such as managing robot vacuums, checking door locks and more. Easier Home Management: We are making it easier for you to control and view the home from multiple surfaces. In public preview, notifications will be more helpful, with customizable “Quick Action” buttons that give users with multiple homes immediate control. And coming soon to public preview, you will be able to access Ask Home on the web.

If you want to be one of the first Google Home users to try everything that Google announced this morning, you’ll want to be part of the Public Preview. You can find instructions on joining Public Preview here, letting you get these new features ahead of others.

// Google